Sunderland and have had plenty of good players over the years – and a few bad ones too… but which stars do fans feel were overrated?
We took to social media to ask just that of Sunderland fans on our Facebook and Twitter pages, with some interesting results and picks from supporters.
Here, we take a look at the results and reveal which players some supporters felt were overrated during their time on Wearside:
1. Lee Cattermole
Since his departure, Lee Cattermole seems to polarise opinion. Some say he his a club legend, whereas many fans claim the midfielder was overrated.
Photo: Ian MacNicol
2. Seb Larsson
Seb Larrson made over 200 appearances for Sunderland over six seasons but was still mentioned as potentially overrated by Sunderland fans on social media.
Photo: Nigel Roddis
3. Victor Anichebe
The striker netted three times in 18 league appearances for Sunderland but is still highly thought of by the majority of fans. Some supporters, though, think the Nigerian is overrated.
Photo: Laurence Griffiths
4. Steed Malbranque
The attacker possessed plenty of flair but in terms of goal contributions, the Frenchman's numbers were fairly minimal in Sunderland colours.
Photo: Matthew Lewis