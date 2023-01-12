2. Ismael Kone (CF Montreal to Watford)

Watford have paid a reported £8.8million on the Canadian midfielder, who has been capped eight times by his national team.“I am sure he will help us in the next six months as well as in the longer term,” said Watford boss Slaven Bilic after Kone signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Vicarage Road.

Photo: Matthias Hangst