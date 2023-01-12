It’s been a relatively quiet start to the January transfer window in the Championship - but what are the most eye-catching deals so far?
Sunderland are still yet to make a signing but were not expecting a busy window as they look to strengthen in specific positions this month.
Most transfers in the Championship so far have been loan deals, with Premier League clubs wanting some of their younger players to gain more first-team experience.
Here are some of the most eye-catching Championship deals which have been completed so far.
1. Cameron Archer (Aston Villa to Middlesbrough - loan)
Several Championship clubs were tracking the highly-rated striker after Aston Villa decided to loan him out this month. Middlesbrough won the race to sign the 21-year-old and will hope Archer can help their promotion challenge.
Photo: Justin Setterfield
2. Ismael Kone (CF Montreal to Watford)
Watford have paid a reported £8.8million on the Canadian midfielder, who has been capped eight times by his national team.“I am sure he will help us in the next six months as well as in the longer term,” said Watford boss Slaven Bilic after Kone signed a four-and-a-half-year contract at Vicarage Road.
Photo: Matthias Hangst
3. Josh Bowler (Nottingham Forest to Blackpool - loan)
The talented winger was Blackpool’s talisman last season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists in the Championship. Bowler was snapped up by Nottingham Forest in the summer before signing for Greek side Olympiacos on loan. He has now returned to Blackpool to help The Tangerines in their relegation battle.
Photo: George Wood
4. Liam Delap (Manchester City to Preston - loan)
Following a loan spell at Stoke in the first half of the season, where he scored three goals in 23 appearances, the 19-year-old striker was recalled by parent club Manchester City before signing for Preston on loan.
Photo: Nathan Stirk