The Middlesbrough team to face Sunderland with injury concerns for Michael Carrick: Predicted XI gallery
Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s Championship match against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light - with some players set to come up against their former clubs.
Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Boro have won their last three matches following a 2-0 victory over Cardiff in midweek.
Michael Carrick’s side do have some injury and fitness issues ahead of the match, though, with Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O’Brien ruled out and some illness concerns around the squad.
Here’s how Boro could line up at the Stadium of Light - with some former Sunderland players in their ranks.