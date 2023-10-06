How Middlesbrough could line up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light - with former Black Cats players in their ranks.

Sunderland are preparing for Saturday’s Championship match against Middlesbrough at the Stadium of Light - with some players set to come up against their former clubs.

Despite a challenging start to the campaign, Boro have won their last three matches following a 2-0 victory over Cardiff in midweek.

Michael Carrick’s side do have some injury and fitness issues ahead of the match, though, with Nottingham Forest loanee Lewis O’Brien ruled out and some illness concerns around the squad.

Here’s how Boro could line up at the Stadium of Light - with some former Sunderland players in their ranks.

1 . GK: Seny Dieng Boro’s goalkeeper kept his first Championship clean sheet of the season during Tuesday’s 2-0 win over Cardiff. Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

2 . RB: Tommy Smith Following an injury setback at the start of the season, the 31-year-old made his second league start of the season in the win over Cardiff. Smith looks set to face a difficult task against Sunderland winger Jack Clarke. Photo: Lewis Storey Photo Sales

3 . CB: Darragh Lenihan The centre-back was only deemed fit enough to start on the bench against Cardiff after overcoming an illness. The 29-year-old is expected to return to the starting XI. Photo: George Wood Photo Sales