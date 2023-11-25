Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has told his players that every one of them needs to be ready to take their opportunity to impress as the Championship returns this weekend.

As the third international break of the campaign comes to a close, the Black Cats now embark on a relentless schedule that will see them play ten league fixtures before the FA Cup third round in the first week of the new year. While wholesale changes at Plymouth Argyle appear unlikely, Mowbray says rotation is absolutely inevitable in the coming weeks and has urged his players currently out of the XI to be ready to step up.

"We're aware of the intensity of the schedule, and that's why it is good that other players are coming to the party," Mowbray said.

"The opportunities will be there for them and hopefully they can help the team keep the level as high as we can. By putting in players who haven't played much, hopefully that doesn't mean that the level drops and that we don't find a way to win.

"That message has been loud and clear to everybody - that's why you have to train to your maximum every day, you can't just be disappointed that you're not in the team and not put the effort in and then a week later you are in the side because we pick up an injury or a suspension and then you're not quite ready and you can't do the work.

"You have to be ready. They are a great set of lads who work really, really hard and I've got no fears that they don't apply themselves to the maximum every day.

"The more players you've got who you believe can win you matches, the better chance you've got," Mowbray added.

"I think I've got decisions and the good thing is we've got a three-game week, with nine points to shoot for. When players get fit and help team with good performances, it gives you more confidence in these three-game weeks to be able to move things around and give other players opportunities. I'm sure we'll do that this week. We'll keep everyone engaged."