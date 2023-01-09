Both loan and permanent deals have been discussed as the Black Cats look to maintain their momentum in the second half of the 2022/23 campaign.

Remarkably, Sunderland are the Championship’s fourth highest scorers this term (behind Burnley, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough), despite playing without a natural striker for a significant spell.

So with top scorer Ross Stewart available again and back in form, with five goals in five appearances, plus the prospect of adding at least one more striker to the squad, there is cause for some reserved optimism.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray.

That is why Simms’ departure is even more frustrating. In many ways the 21-year-old was an ideal second-choice frontman – someone who could play alongside Stewart but also lead the line on his own.

So could Sunderland find a replacement in the same market? A young Premier League prospect looking for game time and a chance to prove themself on loan.

As we saw in the summer, trying to sign players from the top flight, even on loan, can prove challenging when Championship rivals have the same idea.

Simms was on the radar of as many as six clubs before deciding to sign for Sunderland, yet his development on Wearside could help the Black Cats six months down the line.

The 21-year-old scored seven goals in 17 appearances in the Championship, prompting Everton, while in a difficult situation, to decide he could contribute in their first team.

After Simms abrupt departure, Sunderland fans will have been relieved to hear Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag say he is happy with the progress Amad is making on Wearside, hinting the forward is unlikely to be recalled.

Amad and Simms are both examples of young Premier League players who have made good progress at Stadium of Light, playing in front of big home crowds in a youthful, attacking team.

If top-flight clubs are looking to send one of their upcoming talents out on loan this month, Sunderland is surely an appealing option.

Even going back to last season when the Black Cats were in League One, players such as Nathan Broadhead, Callum Doyle and Jack Clarke enjoyed encouraging loan spells on Wearside.

And while they were signed on permanent deals, Dennis Cirkin and Aji Alese have also made promising impressions following their arrivals from Premier League academies.

Then there is Tony Mowbray, who has a good reputation of working with and developing younger players.

While it’s inevitable that not every loan deal worked out when Mowbray was in charge at Blackburn over a five-and-a-half-year spell, there were some notable successes.

Harvey Elliott is now making an impact in Liverpool’s first team, Tosin Adarabioyo and Harrison Reed are playing in the Premier League for Fulham, while strikers Ben Brereton Diaz and Adam Armstrong impressed for Mowbray’s Rovers side on loan before signing permanent deals.

