There are several rule changes set to come into force which will directly impact Sunderland players

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has confirmed a series of updates to the Laws of the Game, set to be implemented from the 2025-26 season - with Sunderland and their Championship rivals set to be impacted.

The major IFAB rule change Sunderland and their rivals will see

The most significant change targets goalkeepers, specifically those who "hold onto the ball for too long." Under the new rule, if a stopper retains possession of the ball for more than eight seconds, the opposing team will be awarded a corner kick. That means that Sunderland goalkeepers Anthony Patterson, Simon Moore and Blondy Nna Noukeu will have less time to make decisions on the pitch during matches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This marks a shift from the previous regulation, where a goalkeeper holding the ball for over six seconds would result in an indirect free kick for the opposition. These updates are part of a broader set of revisions announced by IFAB. The updated rule will introduce a "visual five-second countdown" for goalkeepers, giving them a clear warning before they are required to release the ball. This countdown will allow referees to signal to the goalkeeper when they have reached the time limit.

What have IFAB said about the rule change that will impact Sunderland?

The IFAB said in a statement: "After trials have shown a major positive impact where goalkeepers have been holding onto the ball for too long, The IFAB has unanimously decided to amend Law 12.2 (Indirect free kick).

"The amendment means that if a goalkeeper holds the ball for longer than eight seconds (with the referee using a visual five-second countdown), the referee will award a corner kick to the opposing team (rather than the current indirect free kick for more than six seconds).

The Echo has launched a new WhatsApp SAFC channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates directly to your phone. Simply click this link to join our SAFC WhatsApp channel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The following decisions were also taken at the 139th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of The IFAB, hosted by the Irish Football Association (IFA) in Belfast, Northern Ireland."

Are there any other IFAB law changes that could impact Sunderland?

Another change introduced by IFAB is aimed at promoting "stronger cooperation" between club captains and officials. The new guidelines specify that only the captain should approach the referee in certain situations, helping to streamline communication on the field. Sunderland’s current team captain is Dan Neil, while Luke O’Nien remains the Black Cats’ club captain.

In addition, referees will now award drop balls to the team that "would have gained possession" if play had been stopped when the ball is outside either penalty area. If a player or staff member from the bench touches the ball as it leaves the field, an "indirect free kick with no disciplinary sanction" will be given, provided there was "no intention to interfere unfairly."Another update allows competitions the option to have referees announce VAR decisions, a practice already seen in the Carabao Cup and FA Cup fifth round this season.

When will the new IFAP law changes come into effect?

Although the new rules are officially set to take effect on July 1, they will be implemented for the FIFA Club World Cup, which begins on June 14. That means that the changes will come into force at the beginning of the 2025-26 season for Sunderland. The changes will also come in across football, meaning it will not matter which division the Black Cats find themselves in.