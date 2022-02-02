The major dilemma facing Kyril Louis-Dreyfus as he steps up search for Sunderland's next head coach

That certainly seemed to fit with the picture on deadline day, where the focus was firmly on transfer business with little clarity for anyone on who would be in charge next.

Time, without a doubt, is ticking.

Louis-Dreyfus was right to say that due diligence would be done and by inference, that the decision would not be rushed.

Sunderland majority shareholder Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

Yet he has also made clear that this a three-month brief, that the decision to part company with Johnson was due to an 'accumulation' of factors but that the end goal was promotion this season.

Sunderland have three games in seven days from Saturday and with both Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic putting points on the board last night, opportunities to cut the gap cannot be lost.

After Phil Parkinson's departure last season, Sunderland fell to a disappointing draw with then struggling Burton Albion, before Johnson was appointed just hours before a game against then in turmoil Wigan ended in defeat.

That proved costly in the final reckoning, and the Black Cats cannot afford a repeat.

Phil Jevons and David Preece remain in place of Johnson's first-team staff, while Michael Proctor and Mike Dodds are also there to support from the academy coaching group.

So there is still experience in place to oversee this week's preparations, but it is not clear who will lead the game on Saturday if an appointment is not made.

To go into a crucial week without a successor would be another undoubted risk on Louis-Dreyfus' part.

The fascinating dilemma he is know facing is how best does he get the lift required to try and turn the remainder of this campaign into a top-two finish?

The Black Cats' hierarchy were believed to be working through the potential candidates for the role, with Louis-Dreyfus stating that he had been 'overwhelmed' by the interest from all over the world.

The first decision they have to make is whether the best route to those required improvements are to make a short-term appointment, in the hope of getting over the line and allowing more time and space to consider the bigger picture in the summer. At that point, longer-term candidates who really appeal to the club's vision would be significantly more attainable.

There are a couple of ways in which you can see that approach bearing some fruit.

The club could consider making the kind of appointment with the potential to light a fire under the city and the fanbase, a personality with the charisma to breathe new life into the campaign. Roy Keane, for instance, who is known to have been interested in a potential return when the vacancy has come up previously.

Similarly, to appoint an experienced campaigner who can find a balance between getting the best out of the club's undoubted attacking talent and improving what has been an often poor defence, particularly on the road, quickly.

Mick McCarthy and Neil Warnock are the obvious names on that front, and both have a strong interest in taking on the role until the end of the season.

The gamble here for Louis-Dreyfus is that there is no guarantee of success, particularly now that the transfer window has closed.

Neither would have a chance to mould the squad at least more closely to their desired style of play, and that has been important for both. Does the current squad suit their approach? There have to be at this stage significant doubts.

Perhaps even more relevant is that Sunderland do not have any time for teething issues, for dropped points as they try to implement what could potentially be very different ideas.

There is a strong argument that doubling down on the playing philosophy will not only protect some of the encouraging player development of the last year, but also offers a stronger chance of positive results in the near future.

Grant McCann is one name that has been mentioned, with initial interest on both sides. His playing style would probably fit relatively neatly with the squad in place, while he has experience of winning League One promotion with Hull City.

But even here, we get to the heart of Louis-Dreyfus' dilemma.

Does it represent a significant upgrade on Johnson - in the short, medium or long term?

The stakes now are higher than ever, and the club's chairman will be eager to ensure he avoids getting into the same cycle of changing managers at this stage of a season that over a long period proved so costly in the past.

He will be eager to protect and cement the work he has done in the first year of his tenure, but his decisions over the last week have underlined that he also understands that for a club of this stature, promotion from this level can only ever be the final objective.

The emotional return of Jermain Defoe has seen a surge in positivity amongst the Sunderland support, and enthusiasm is building ahead of Saturday's return to the Stadium of Light.

The aftermath of that insipid 6-0 defeat to Bolton Wanderers have been the most turbulent and dramatic of Louis-Dreyfus' tenure so far.

Where he turns next will tell us much.

There are no easy answers but Louis-Dreyfus, who has been planning to run a football club for most of his life, knew that already.

