The five-year deal, which will come into force at beginning of the 2024/25 campaign, is worth £895,000 and the EFL say it represents a 50% increase to clubs from the current arrangement.

The deal will see a number of significant changes for clubs, with a significant increase in the number of games shown and the current system of club streaming services phased out. In total, 1,059 EFL matches are set to be broadcast across existing Sky Sports channels or live via a Sky Sports streaming service. The EFL have said that they expect the increased value of the deal to more than compensate for the loss of revenue from in-house streaming services, and say that the investment from Sky Sports will result in significantly enhanced coverage of streamed fixtures.

The broadcaster has also pledged to increase the notice period for supporters when fixtures are moved, with ten fixtures set to be shown every weekend. Five Championship fixtures will be broadcast, with a further five from Leagues One and Two. Every match from the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy will be broadcast, as well as all fixtures on the opening day of the campaign, the final day of the campaign, and all games played on bank holidays.

Sky Sports have announced major changes to the their EFL deal from the 2024/25 campaign onwards

The EFL say all TV picks before the FA Cup Third Round will be announced before the season begins.

The EFL anticipate that the deal will be split at an approximate 80% / 12% / 8% ratio between Championship, League One and League Two clubs, with Championship clubs expected to earn around 46% more in revenue from the current deal.

Facility fees, whereby clubs earn greater sums when their fixtures are selected for coverage, will remain but clubs will debate how they will be allocated later this year.