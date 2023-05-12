Sunderland are preparing to face Luton Town in the Championship play-offs - but how will the Hatters line up?
Rob Edwards’ side are on a 14-match unbeaten run ahead of Saturday’s first leg at the Stadium of Light and have the second best defensive record in the second tier.
Edwards has regularly set his side up in a 3-5-2 formation, like former Luton boss Nathan Jones, and guided the club to a second successive top-six finish.
Here’s how Luton could line up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light:
1. LUTON, ENGLAND - APRIL 10: Carlton Morris of Luton Town celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Luton Town and Blackpool at Kenilworth Road on April 10, 2023 in Luton, England. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
Morris of Luton Town celebrates after scoring against Blackpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling
2. GK: Ethan Horvath
The Nottingham Forest loanee, 27, has kept 19 clean sheets in 44 Championship appearances this season. Only Coventry’s Ben Wilson (20) has kept more in the second tier. Photo: Tony Marshall
3. CB: Sonny Bradley
After missing a large part of the campaign with a knee injury, it’s been announced Luton’s captain, 31, will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer. Bradley has started The Hatters’ last five league games, though. Photo: Paul Harding
4. CB: Amari'i Bell
A player who Tony Mowbray worked with at Blackburn. The 28-year-old has predominantly played as a left-sided centre-back this campaign. Photo: Tony Marshall