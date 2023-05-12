News you can trust since 1873
The Luton team to face Sunderland - including Leeds and Aston Villa loanees: Predicted XI photo gallery

Sunderland are preparing to face Luton Town in the Championship play-offs - but how will the Hatters line up?

Joe Nicholson
By Joe Nicholson
Published 12th May 2023, 16:30 BST

Rob Edwards’ side are on a 14-match unbeaten run ahead of Saturday’s first leg at the Stadium of Light and have the second best defensive record in the second tier.

Edwards has regularly set his side up in a 3-5-2 formation, like former Luton boss Nathan Jones, and guided the club to a second successive top-six finish.

Here’s how Luton could line up against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light:

Morris of Luton Town celebrates after scoring against Blackpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Carlton Morris of Luton Town celebrates after scoring the team's second goal during the Sky Bet Championship between Luton Town and Blackpool at Kenilworth Road on April 10, 2023 in Luton, England.

Morris of Luton Town celebrates after scoring against Blackpool. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images) Photo: Alex Pantling

The Nottingham Forest loanee, 27, has kept 19 clean sheets in 44 Championship appearances this season. Only Coventry’s Ben Wilson (20) has kept more in the second tier.

GK: Ethan Horvath

The Nottingham Forest loanee, 27, has kept 19 clean sheets in 44 Championship appearances this season. Only Coventry's Ben Wilson (20) has kept more in the second tier.

After missing a large part of the campaign with a knee injury, it’s been announced Luton’s captain, 31, will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer. Bradley has started The Hatters’ last five league games, though.

CB: Sonny Bradley

After missing a large part of the campaign with a knee injury, it's been announced Luton's captain, 31, will leave the club at the end of his contract this summer. Bradley has started The Hatters' last five league games, though.

A player who Tony Mowbray worked with at Blackburn. The 28-year-old has predominantly played as a left-sided centre-back this campaign.

CB: Amari'i Bell

A player who Tony Mowbray worked with at Blackburn. The 28-year-old has predominantly played as a left-sided centre-back this campaign.

