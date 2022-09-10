The long-term term recruitment priorities for Sunderland explained after deadline-day admissions

There were a couple of positions where their attempts to strengthen fell through, though, and here we look at the positions that still need bolstering in the long run…

GOALKEEPER

Sunderland were exploring the possibility of bringing Vito Mannone back to the club late in the window, indicating that they would ideally like to add a bit more experience to their ranks.

Tony Mowbray and Kristjaan Speakman

Anthony Patterson’s strong form and impressive rise means it’s far from a priority in terms of the starting XI, but is one to watch over the next two windows.

DEFENCE

Sunderland were looking for additional cover in the closing stages of the window, with a loan deal for Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke close before Graham Potter decided to keep the defender on. Whether the Black Cats revisit this position in January might depend on how Dan Ballard fares on his return from a foot injury, and whether the club continue to operate primarily with three at the back.

In the long run the full-back area is one that needs addressing, particularly on the left side. Without Dennis Cirkin, Tony Mowbray is realistically unable to consider playing with a back four as he lacks the full backs to play that shape. The club of course hopes that in the long run Niall Huggins can be a real asset on either flank, but he remains very much in the rehabilitation phase after a difficult period with injuries.

Cirkin’s current injury will likely afford a big opportunity to summer signing Aji Alese, and a positive start for the former West Ham United youngster would definitely give this department a stronger look in the longer term.

MIDFIELD

Sunderland have an abundance of talented players in central midfield but the balance is currently not quite right. Most of their youngsters are most comfortable breaking forward, where it’s pressing the opposition or trying to break lines around the box.

What they don’t have is obvious cover for Corry Evans, who has been absolutely integral to the club’s strong form over the last six months or so, shielding the defence and protecting against counterattacks. Were Evans to pick up an injury it would significantly affect the balance of the side, which is why the club were looking to try and recruit in this position on deadline day. They’ll have to look again come January.

STRIKER

Part of Sunderland’s thinking behind not pursuing a striker in the final stages of the summer window was that Amad Diallo could play through the middle when required.

Ross Stewart’s injury, though, has underlined the need for a reinforcement in the longer term. The burden on Ellis Simms through the next two months is going to be considerable, with little chance to rest him or freshen up the forward line within games.