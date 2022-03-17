With the competition seemingly better than ever, it appears a higher points total will be needed compared to previous seasons to finish in the top six.
Using stats from Whoscord.com, which gathers data from every match, we’ve put together a starting XI based on players’ average ratings.
This only includes players who have played more than 15 league games and played a key role for their sides.
Here’s who made the starting XI, with several clubs represented:
A message from the Football Clubs Editor
Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year .
This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.
Your support is much appreciated. Richard Mennear, Football Clubs Editor
1. GK: Josh Vickers (Rotherham) - Average rating: 7.09
The 26-year-old wasn't even Rotherham's first-choice goalkeeper at the start of the season but has won his place off Viktor Johansson. Vickers has conceded just eight goals in his 19 league appearances this season, keeping 12 clean sheets.
Photo: Getty Images
2. RB: Max Power (Wigan) - Average rating: 6.98
After leaving Sunderland in the summer, Power has played a big part in Wigan's success this season. The 28-year-old has switched from right-back to a central midfield role this campaign and is near the top of the list for assists in League One with eight.
Photo: Lewis Storey
3. CB: Ross Sykes (Accrington Stanley) - Average ratings: 7.35
Despite playing for a mid-table side, the 22-year-old centre-back has impressed this season. At 6 ft 5 tall, Sykes has won more aerial duels than any other defender in League One.
Photo: Charlotte Tattersall
4. CB: Luke McNally (Oxford) - Average rating: 7.33
Another central defensive prospect. McNally, 22, joined Oxford from Irish side St Patrick's Athletic at the start of the season and his performances have endeared him to United fans. McNally is also effective in the air and has grown in confidence while in possession.
Photo: Richard Heathcote