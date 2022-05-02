2. CB: Ryan Tafazolli (Wycombe) - Average rating: 7.28

At 6 ft 5, the Wycombe centre-back, 30, is a towering figure who has made 33 appearances in the Chairboys' backline this season. Tafazolli is an asset in both boxes and has also contributed with four League One goals this term.

Photo: PAUL ELLIS