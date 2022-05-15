The League One table since Alex Neil’s arrival and where Sunderland, Wycombe Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Portsmouth rank
Sunderland’s record since the appointment of Alex Neil is one of the major reasons they find themselves just one game from a return to the Championship.
By Joe Buck
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 2:00 pm
Sunderland manager Alex Neil
Neil was appointed as Lee Johnson’s replacement on February 11, just a day before the Black Cats played against AFC Wimbledon at Plough Lane.
Although they didn’t take home the three points on that occasion, before a defeat and a draw in their next couple of games looked like hampering their playoff push, the side haven’t looked back since defeating eventual-champions Wigan Athletic a fortnight after Neil’s appointment.
In fact, their defeat to MK Dons on February 19 was the last time Sunderland tasted defeat and they now stand just one game away from promotion - have they hit form at just the right time?
