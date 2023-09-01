The latest on Patrick Roberts' Sunderland future as deadline day heads towards conclusion
Southampton have been weighing up a move for Patrick Roberts in the closing stages of the window
Patrick Roberts looks increasingly likely to stay at Sunderland beyond the end of the transfer deadline.
Southampton made a shock swoop for the winger yesterday as they looked to replace Nathan Tella, who joined Bayer Leverkusen last week.
Russell Martin's side offered in the region of £5 million for Roberts, who has entered the final year of his contract. The deal was split between an initial up front payment and future add-ons. Sunderland rejected the bid, deeming it well below their valuation of the 26-year-old.
The Black Cats were very resistant to the idea of selling Roberts, who is a crucal player in Tony Mowbray's side and whose importance has only grown over the summer given Amad's return to Manchester United.
The question then was whether Southampton would return with a significantly improved bid today, with only a massive increase likely to change Sunderland's mind. That has not happened at this stage, and looks unlikely to do so.
Southampton are still expected to conclude a deal for Ross Stewart before the deadline, with a package potentially worth £12 million agreed on Thursday.
Roberts will miss tomorrow's game with a hamstring issue but he is likely to back in action after the upcoming international break. If Southampton do not return with a big bid before 11pm, attention will turn to whether Sunderland can agree a new contract and and secure some greater long-term security on a hugely popular player.
Sunderland have concluded two incoming deals on deadline day, and more are expected before the end of the window.