Patrick Roberts looks increasingly likely to stay at Sunderland beyond the end of the transfer deadline.

Southampton made a shock swoop for the winger yesterday as they looked to replace Nathan Tella, who joined Bayer Leverkusen last week.

Russell Martin's side offered in the region of £5 million for Roberts, who has entered the final year of his contract. The deal was split between an initial up front payment and future add-ons. Sunderland rejected the bid, deeming it well below their valuation of the 26-year-old.

The Black Cats were very resistant to the idea of selling Roberts, who is a crucal player in Tony Mowbray's side and whose importance has only grown over the summer given Amad's return to Manchester United.

The question then was whether Southampton would return with a significantly improved bid today, with only a massive increase likely to change Sunderland's mind. That has not happened at this stage, and looks unlikely to do so.

Southampton are still expected to conclude a deal for Ross Stewart before the deadline, with a package potentially worth £12 million agreed on Thursday.

Roberts will miss tomorrow's game with a hamstring issue but he is likely to back in action after the upcoming international break. If Southampton do not return with a big bid before 11pm, attention will turn to whether Sunderland can agree a new contract and and secure some greater long-term security on a hugely popular player.