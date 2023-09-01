News you can trust since 1873
BREAKING
Child, 2, dies after being hit by car at holiday park
Swastikas carved into dead pigeons - two arrested
House prices wobble - making homes more affordable for wannabe owners
Wilko confirms job losses as rescue bid falls through
The 1975 announce massive UK tour 2024 - List of dates & tickets
Republican leader Mitch McConnell freezes for second time in weeks

The latest on Patrick Roberts' Sunderland future as deadline day heads towards conclusion

Southampton have been weighing up a move for Patrick Roberts in the closing stages of the window

Phil Smith
By Phil Smith
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:42 BST- 1 min read

Patrick Roberts looks increasingly likely to stay at Sunderland beyond the end of the transfer deadline.

Southampton made a shock swoop for the winger yesterday as they looked to replace Nathan Tella, who joined Bayer Leverkusen last week.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Russell Martin's side offered in the region of £5 million for Roberts, who has entered the final year of his contract. The deal was split between an initial up front payment and future add-ons. Sunderland rejected the bid, deeming it well below their valuation of the 26-year-old.

The Black Cats were very resistant to the idea of selling Roberts, who is a crucal player in Tony Mowbray's side and whose importance has only grown over the summer given Amad's return to Manchester United.

Most Popular

The question then was whether Southampton would return with a significantly improved bid today, with only a massive increase likely to change Sunderland's mind. That has not happened at this stage, and looks unlikely to do so.

Southampton are still expected to conclude a deal for Ross Stewart before the deadline, with a package potentially worth £12 million agreed on Thursday.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Roberts will miss tomorrow's game with a hamstring issue but he is likely to back in action after the upcoming international break. If Southampton do not return with a big bid before 11pm, attention will turn to whether Sunderland can agree a new contract and and secure some greater long-term security on a hugely popular player.

Sunderland have concluded two incoming deals on deadline day, and more are expected before the end of the window.