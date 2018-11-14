The latest on Charlie Wyke and Donald Love as Josh Maja hits double figures for the season

Have your say

James Fowler was pleased to see Josh Maja back on the scoresheet as the Black Cats begin to establish some healthy competition up front.

Jerome Sinclair has played well in recent weeks and the return of Charlie Wyke is also on the horizon.

Maja now has ten goals for the season in all competitions for the Black Cats.

"That's what he does, he's all about scoring goals," Fowler said.

"We're working hard with him in training just to add other aspects to his game.

"Sometimes you forget he's 19, still young, still learning the game.

"He probably does the hardest bit of the game relatively easily, in scoring goals. Another one tonight just keeps him bobbing along.

"Goalscorers always want to be scoring, there's good competition for places with Jerome Sinclair as well.

"Charlie Wyke will hopefully be back in maybe the next three or four weeks, so from our point of view we're just pleased that Josh is playing and scoring goals.

"We'll keep working with him to add all the aspects of his game that a striker needs."

Fowler also revealed that Donald Love is close to fitness again after missing the win over Morecambe.

"He's on his way back," Fowler said.

"He took a knock a couple of weeks ago but we'll hopefully see him back on the grass this week or next week."