The key Sunderland trio behind brilliant Wembley win over Wycombe Wanderers - Stephen Elliott

Both Bailey Wright and Danny Batth have formed a formidable partnership at the back for this club in recent weeks.
And once again on Saturday – in the biggest and most important game of them all - they both put in performances that just oozed class at Wembley Stadium.
As well as that, there was also behind them, in Anthony Patterson, a goalkeeper who, although he didn’t have to do loads, did everything he had do with the type of quality and assurance that makes me think that once again Sunderland AFC has produced a goalkeeper who can go on and play right at the top level.
These guys formed the base for Sunderland’s attacking flair against Wycombe Wanderers at Wembley at the weekend.
And Sunderland had a lot of that, to go and score the goals that finally lifted this club back out of this third tier and into the Championship.
I’m sure there may be some changes in the playing staff but those players were great on Saturday and I hope the club provide a ceremony where the supporters and players can go and enjoy together.
This club is a special club and I hope now we finally see the club moving in the right direction.
The Sunderland fans deserve success and fingers crossed this is just the beginning at the Stadium of Light.