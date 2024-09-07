Sunderland could be set for another busy transfer window in January.

Depending on when you are reading this article, it is approximately a week or so since the summer transfer window closed. From a Sunderland perspective, it was a market that brought with it many positives without, perhaps, delivering the most yearned for acquisition of them all.

While deals for Alan Browne and Salis Abdul Samed look to have markedly bolstered the centre of midfield, and while Wilson Isidor and Ian Poveda should provide a decent amount of verve to an attack now distinctly lacking in Jack Clarke’s customary magic, there are those on Wearside who will no doubt be irked by the lack of an experienced, permanent centre forward.

But will sporting director Kristjaan Speakman look to make up for that disappointment in the January window? We’ve taken a closer look at that question, and a few others that the Black Cats transfer chief will need to answer over the coming months, below.

Will Sunderland sign another striker?

Even after a fraught summer, this is still the million dollar question. Prior to the beginning of the new season, it looked as if Sunderland were woefully under-equipped at the point of attack. You would have to say that is not necessarily the case anymore; the rise of Eliezar Mayenda has alleviated concerns a fair amount, while Wilson Isidor is expected to play through the middle and has looked promising enough during the fleeting glimpses that we have had of him so far.

Then, of course, there is deadline day addition Ahmed Abdullahi to consider. The 20-year-old Nigerian boasts a formidable goal-scoring record at youth level, but has barely any first team experience to his name, and it remains to be seen how immediately he can be expected to make a notable impact on the first team and their fortunes.

It may well be the case that between that trio - and Nazariy Rusyn - the Black Cats have enough firepower to sustain their fledgling promotion ambitions this season. Or it might be the case that, by the time winter rolls around, Regis Le Bris is in desperate need of attacking reinforcements. Only time will tell, but the likelihood is that the discourse surrounding a centre forward, or lack thereof, will continue to rear its bothersome head for weeks and months to come.

Do Sunderland need more cover at full-back?

Kind of like the striker debacle, but not as glamorous. At the present moment in time, there is a strong argument to be made for Dennis Cirkin and Trai Hume being two of the finest - if not the finest - full-backs in the Championship. But beyond that duo, Sunderland look worryingly flimsy in that area of the pitch.

Niall Huggins is not expected back from a knee injury until the new year, while Aji Alese - so impressive at the heart of defence in the early knockings of the campaign - is ruled out until November with an ankle problem. That means that in terms of viable options at left-back beyond the aforementioned Cirkin, the Black Cats essentially have Leo Hjelde - and maybe Joe Anderson at a push.

At right-back, things are even thinner. Now that Timothee Pembele has been shipped out on loan to Le Havre in France, Hume’s only deputy of note is emerging youth talent Zak Johnson - a teenager who is seemingly more comfortable at the heart of defence. In other words, you can’t help fearing that Sunderland may be an injury or two away from a minor catastrophe. Surely something for Speakman to address in January...

Which Sunderland players need to go?

As the summer transfer window creaked shut last week, there were probably a fair few names that many Sunderland supporters were a little surprised to see still on the books at the Stadium of Light. Adil Aouchiche and Abdullah Ba, for instance, have both fallen out of first team contention on Wearside, and while Regis Le Bris insists that the door is still open for either one to play their way back into his plans, the reality is that the Black Cats are so well-stocked in certain areas of the pitch now that it is hard to see an easy or immediate way in which that happens. Could, therefore, a January exit be on the cards?

Then there are the smattering of talents who you suspect would benefit greatly from a loan move to aid them in their development. Jewison Bennette and Joe Anderson probably fall into this category, as do any number of U21 players, including the aforementioned Johnson.

And finally, there is Nazariy Rusyn. At the time of writing, he is almost certainly Sunderland’s third choice striker. Depending on how well Abdullahi settles, he may be fourth. Sign the right man in January and he could plummet to fifth. On a personal level, would that be enough to sate a 25-year-old in the prime of his career? Perhaps not.

Can Sunderland keep the players they need to?

If the summer transfer window taught us anything, it is that Sunderland will not be bullied into selling their best and brightest. Yes, Jack Clarke left, and yes, it was for less than any of us might have initially anticipated, but by and large, the Black Cats have shown that in the face of widespread interest, they will hold firm.

That is why the likes of Trai Hume and Patrick Roberts are still on Wearside, why a late bid for Tommy Watson from Brighton and Hove Albion was flatly snubbed. Now, as the season progresses, provided Sunderland continue to perform in the way they have been of late, the chances are that more and more of their most prominent talents will garner attention from elsewhere. New contracts for the likes of Jobe Bellingham, Dan Ballard, and Chris Rigg should fend off suitors for now, but there will be others who pique interest besides. Will Speakman be able to keep the core of this squad together if and when the vultures begin to circle? We’ll find out in January.