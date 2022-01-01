The key Sunderland storylines on and off the pitch to keep a close eye on in 2022

Here, Phil Smith takes a look at some of the storylines likely to define the year...

A KEY TEST FOR KYRIL LOUIS-DREYFUS

The January transfer windows overseen by Roy Keane and Sam Allardyce have developed mythical status on Wearside and little wonder.

Sunderland celebrate a goal earlier this season

At a stroke, they saw a major injection of quality and depth into two squads who would go on to secure exhilarating finishes to the campaign that secured the ultimate goal of promotion and survival.

It's something the club hasn't quite been able to replicate in League One, with the first winter window that saw Josh Maja depart particularly damaging.

Ross Stewart's arrival last January increasingly looks like a quite outstanding piece of business, and supporters will be looking for the new regime to get players in who can add quality and hit the ground running.

It's a major test of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus' stewardship. Fans will be looking not necessarily for grand fees per se, as there is a total understanding that those days are rightly long gone.

But they will want to see both modest ambition and signs that there is cohesion both at boardroom level and below.

It will be a defining month for the year ahead.

OWNERSHIP CLARITY

There is overwhelming support for Louis-Dreyus' vision amongst the fanbase, and the leadership of his key footballing appointments.

The 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield Wednesday was arguably the high point of his tenure so far, and underlined significant progress across the club over the last year.

But as Johnson himself said, there remains much to do.

One of the key hopes for 2022 is a greater clarity on the club's opaque ownership structure, which has so far severely limited the direct engagement Louis-Dreyfus has been able to have with supporters.

That is a shame, and something which the club chairman has himself signalled he wants to correct in promising an 'update in due course'.

The consensus generally on Wearside is that better times are ahead.

Clarity on that structure and decision-making process would cement that even further, and would represent a significant (and overdue) step forward.

Even in times of positive results, the legacy of previous ownerships will cast a shadow if not properly addressed.

This is still a club running well short of its potential capacity.

A PHILOSOPHY GROWING

Sunderland were ruthless in their summer overhaul of the squad, but Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman was clear that still left them merely one window through a process that would take at the very least three or four.

The shift to a counterpressing, attacking style of play was profound in 2021 but all parties have been clear that it's still very much ongoing.

Whether or not Sunderland win promotion, expect more significant turnover and more young, athletic, creative players to arrive.

THE FIRST KEY SALE

Perhaps it will not come this year, but it is inevitable at some stage.

Sustainability is the key word for Louis-Dreyfus' vision at some point, that will mean selling a popular and in-form player.

The truth is that this will mean the project is working, providing the club gets top value and is ready to move on a replacement who can seamlessly restart the cycle.

The departure of a player to a club currently higher up the pyramid for big money will in fact reflect progress.

But there is no need for that to be in January, when promotion is so key.

And if you're after Dan Neil, you're going to need to find a lot more money than £3 million, that's for sure.

THE NEXT YOUNGSTER BREAKING THROUGH

A year ago Neil was on the cusp of Sunderland senior duty but yet to make his key breakthrough.

So a year on, who could be the next to make their mark?

Neil's prodigious talent clearly stood out, but the Black Cats have high hopes for some of their U23 players. Ellis Taylor has never been far away from the senior picture this season, and more physical development will bring him even closer.

And if Anthony Patterson continues his fine form at Notts County, he will almost certainly be given the chance to stake a claim for the number one shirt next season.

Either way, he has been earmarked as a future number one.

MORE INTERNATIONAL BREAKTHROUGHS

A return to the international fold for players like Carl Winchester and Neil last underlined how Sunderland are improving players and growing assets.

If current form continues, expect there to be more in the new year.

Scotland have closely tracked Ross Stewart this year and more performances like the ones he has recently produced will make a call-up inevitable.

That also applies to Nathan Broadhead and Wales. A successful return later this season would be an immensely welcome development, given how quickly supporters have taken to his explosive style.

FORTRESS SoL?

Sunderland's home record is the best in League One this season and isn't even particularly close.

Unlocking the Stadium of Light's potential has been one of Lee Johnson' s best achievements so far this season, and he has built a team capable of harnessing the passion of 30,000-strong crowds.

Tactically they have been brave, ceding space and possession to the opposition in order to create more counter-attacking opportunities for their attacking players.

Continue in this vein and they will not be far from the top-two reckoning

One of the key hopes for senior figures at the club in the new year will be that Omicron does not at any stage force League One games back behind closed doors.

We have seen before that Sunderland lose more from that than most, and not just financially.

AND FINALLY....

Promotion? Here's hoping. Cross everything and anything you can.