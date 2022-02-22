The key Sunderland changes Alex Neil will be weighing up in bid to turn round dire form

With just one win in nine games, something has to give.

So how can Alex Neil freshen things up? We take a look at the key dilemmas...

A GOALKEEPING DILEMMA

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

Thorben Hoffmann returned to the matchday squad on Saturday, with Sunderland satisfied with the results of tests taken in the aftermath of the German testing positive for COVID.

The 22-year-old has invariably been first-choice goalkeeper since his arrival, and is said to be feeling significantly better after that recent illness.

Anthony Patterson, though, did little wrong and was actually one of the main reasons his side went into the break level against MK Dons.

DEFENSIVE RESHUFFLE

Danny Batth returned to training at the end of last week and so though he was absent from Saturday's defeat, there was some hope that his return was imminent.

That would give Neil another experienced option in a defence that looks in need of freshening up.

Getting the balance right is an altogether harder task. The option to go to a back three is there and it has produced some good results over the course of the campaign, but playing without wingers makes little sense in a squad where that is where there are the most options.

And though Callum Doyle's workload has been severe, taking him out means Sunderland would lose by far their bravest player on the ball in the backline.

One potentially straightforward change could be to bring Trai Hume back into the side, which would then allow Carl Winchester to compete for a midfield place.

The head coach could then consider what looks to me a much-needed rest for Dan Neil.

CHANGE OF SHAPE

With Sunderland defensively poor for much of the campaign, Neil's decision to try and shore things up with an extra central midfielder since his arrival has been understandable.

Whether it is producing results is another matter.

The Black Cats have remained too vulnerable to the counter-attack, and their attacking output has been very poor.

Alex Pritchard looks wasted on the wing, and Ross Stewart is isolated.

Sunderland's best spell in the game against MK Dons came in the earlier stages of the second half, and particularly after Pritchard moved infield.

Neil wants to see his side be braver and pin the opposition back, and so he must be tempted to go with the personnel who came closest to doing that.

ATTACKING PERSONNEL

Elliot Embleton produced an excellent assist with his first real opening after coming off the bench on Saturday, while Jack Clarke impressed in what was an otherwise pedestrian Sunderland attacking performance.

Both strengthened their claims considerably for a start here, particularly if Neil does decide to revert to a 4-2-3-1 system. Lynden Gooch has been absent from Neil's first two games with a calf problem, and so is a doubt for Burton's visit.

Patrick Roberts and Jermain Defoe are both still waiting for their first start since their January arrivals, but Neil has been clear that he feels both are well short in terms of their match fitness.It's a major conundrum, as the games in which they can get those minutes are fast decreasing.

