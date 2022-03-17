The key selection calls Alex Neil will be weighing up ahead of latest Sunderland test

The margin for error in the race for the top six remains minimal, however, leaving Neil with a number of key selection decisions to make in search of three points.

Here, we run through the key decisions to be made...

THE KEY DEFENSIVE DILEMMA

Sunderland boss Alex Neil

The core of Neil's defence is now largely in place, with Carl Winchester, Bailey Wright and Dennis Cirkin regulars in recent weeks.

The big call for Neil is whether to go with a back three or four, a decision he often makes as much based on the shape of the opposition.

Within that, he will then have to decide who plays alongside Wright.

Callum Doyle has now had a good period of rest and brings excellent ball-laying qualities, while Arbenit Xhemajli has excelled in doing the defensive basics well during the last two impressive away performances.

Neil hopes to have Danny Batth available to add more experience to the squad.

WHERE DOES DAN NEIL FIT?

Neil's recall at face value seems certain, after the 20-year-old changed the game against Crewe.

If fully refreshed and back to his best, the midfielder adds creative qualities hard to find elsewhere in the squad. The one caveat to that would be that with a game plan based more around protecting the defence and playing on the counter away from home, Corry Evans and Jay Matete impressed against Wigan and Charlton.

Neil said he was happy with the balance of his midfield in those games, so what he does he may be based on how expansive he feels he needs his team to be in possession.

DID PATRICK ROBERTS AND LEON DAJAKU DO ENOUGH?

Neil was impressed with the performances of his other two substitutes against Crewe, with Dajaku bringing width and pace to a side that had struggled.

Like Jack Clarke, he has sometimes suffered when Neil has not played with wingers but if he continues to do so away from home, then there may be opportunities.Roberts in particular looked lively even aside from his goal, and Neil was particularly impressed with the way he exploited the space off Ross Stewart.

That gives him another option in the number ten role, where Luke O'Nien and Elliot Embleton both are vying for a place.

Neil says he sees O'Nien as an advanced midfielder because of his capacity to press and make dangerous runs into the box, particularly in the absence of Alex Pritchard.

Embleton was another whose creativity was arguably missed for much of the Crewe game.

HOW IS NATHAN BROADHEAD?

Broadhead was to Neil's disappointment again missing from the matchday squad last weekend, but the head coach added afterwards that he still did not think it was a major issue.

The Everton loanee looked sharp in that return performance against Charlton, and Neil was fairly clear that he would have kept his place were he not feeling some discomfort in that hamstring.

If not fit, Neil could play with one striker as discussed above, or stick with Jermain Defoe whose match sharpness is slowly improving.

