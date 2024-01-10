Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It has been a quiet start to the January window for Sunderland so far, but Michael Beale has confirmed that the club are looking to strengthen in a couple of areas and make moves that will excite the supporters.

And with a number of Premier League clubs closely following some of the club's best young talent, it is unlikely to pass with any drama. So what deals are potentially in play? We run you through, position by position...

GOALKEEPERS

At this stage, very little movement is expected in the January transfer window - if any at all. Anthony Patterson has made a major impression as such a reliable goalkeeper for his age, and undoubtedly has a number of clubs monitoring his progress. He is under contract until 2028, however, and there have been suggestions of a move in the near future.

Nathan Bishop will undoubtedly be looking for first-team football at some stage, but arrived in the summer knowing that he would have to be patient in waiting for a chance given Patterson's consistency. Any January changes in this department seem highly unlikely.

DEFENDERS

Another position where Sunderland look relatively settled heading into the January window. The long-term injury suffered by Niall Huggins in the defeat to Coventry City is a huge blow given his form and consistency through the first half of the season, but Timothée Pembélé has impressed in his first brief appearances for the club and there will be an obvious desire to see him get plenty of game time after his summer move. Aji Alese has quickly recaptured his form on the other flank, leaving Beale's options looking strong. The only caveat is Dennis Cirkin's ongoing battle with a troublesome hamstring, that if serious does leave the squad temporarily a little light on that left flank.

In the heart of defence, Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien are firmly established - with Jenson Seelt and then Nectar Triantis waiting in the wings. It doesn't feel like a priority position right now - with the obvious caveat that Sunderland will always recruit talented young players if they are available.

CENTRAL MIDFIELD

A position where Sunderland will surely look to recruit this window, for a few reasons. One is the obvious lack of depth they have right now, with an injury to Dan Neil or Pierre Ekwah meaning Michael Beale would be forced into a significant reshuffle. Jobe Bellingham has shown he can drop deeper when required, but it does not appear to be the position in which Sunderland see his long-term future.

Corry Evans is not yet back in full training and so some way off a return, and while Jay Matete is back to full fitness, Beale has not included him in his last three matchday squads with Chris Rigg named on the bench in his place. A loan move may be the best option for Matete if that is likely to become a longer-term trend, as he needs to rebuild his match fitness after a long period out on the sidelines.

Either way, there is a strong argument that Sunderland need to recruit another holding midfielder given that both Ekwah and Neil's best form has often come in more advanced roles. And with both having numerous admirers from top-tier clubs (though departures in this window right now are unlikely), Sunderland will at some stage need to begin their succession planning.

ATTACKING MIDFIELD/WINGERS

Undoubtedly the story of the January window will be the future of Jack Clarke, with West Ham currently the Premier League side most interested in a move. Sunderland have made clear that they are not looking to sell in this window and moving into January, all parties felt that a switch was unlikely midway through the season. come the summer, that might well be different if Sunderland cannot win promotion. However, with contract talks at an impasse, a huge bid (and it would likely have to be upwards of £20 million) would have to be considered and a sale would change the entire complexion of the window in one move.

Sunderland would be left with a significant kitty, but in desperate need of significant attacking reinforcements given Clarke's central importance to the team. Experience has proven how difficult than can be in the January window, and is a key reason why Sunderland are determined to resist interest if possible. They may well even look to further strengthen in this position, given a possible successor to Clarke time to settle if indeed he is to depart in a future window. Getting successors in the building before any sale is a key part of Sunderland's strategy, that way avoiding inflated prices when they target replacements.

Movement elsewhere in these positions is also possible, with Jewison Bennette is an obvious contender for a loan switch given his lack of game time this season. There also has to be some doubt over the future of Alex Pritchard given that he is now in the last six months of his deal and that the club were happy for him to depart in the summer. Having said that, his current importance to the team and its results would make a sale a risk surely too great to sanction.

STRIKERS

A department where there seems highly likely to be movement this month. Sunderland are looking to sign another striker given their struggles so far this season, even with Beale now eager to give Nazariy Rusyn a run in the side to try and help him settle and thrive. Bournemouth's Kieffer Moore has been linked, suggesting that Sunderland are considering forgoing their usually strict recruitment criteria if it is short-term deal that can help alleviate their biggest issue in the campaign so far.