The summer transfer window is just around the corner with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey set for a summer rebuild after Sunderland’s underwhelming 16th-placed finish at the end of 2023-24.
For fun, we take a look at the individual player valuations of each member of Sunderland’s first-team squad ahead of the summer window:
1. Jack Clarke
Sunderland player Jack Clake is valued at £11million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Frank Reid
2. Dan Ballard
Sunderland player Jack Clake is valued at £6million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Frank Reid
3. Dan Neil
Sunderland player Dan Neil is valued at £12million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Ed Sykes
4. Patrick Roberts
Sunderland player Jack Clake is valued at £5million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Frank Reid
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.