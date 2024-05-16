The interesting player valuations of Sunderland's £140m-rated squad - including Jack Clarke and Jobe

By James Copley
Published 16th May 2024, 13:00 BST

Sunderland’s young and inexperienced squad boasts some valuable assets...

The summer transfer window is just around the corner with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman and head of recruitment Stuart Harvey set for a summer rebuild after Sunderland’s underwhelming 16th-placed finish at the end of 2023-24.

For fun, we take a look at the individual player valuations of each member of Sunderland’s first-team squad ahead of the summer window:

Sunderland player Jack Clake is valued at £11million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

1. Jack Clarke

Sunderland player Jack Clake is valued at £11million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland player Jack Clake is valued at £6million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

2. Dan Ballard

Sunderland player Jack Clake is valued at £6million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
Sunderland player Dan Neil is valued at £12million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

3. Dan Neil

Sunderland player Dan Neil is valued at £12million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Ed Sykes

Photo Sales
Sunderland player Jack Clake is valued at £5million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024.

4. Patrick Roberts

Sunderland player Jack Clake is valued at £5million by the popular simulation game Football Manager 2024. Photo: Frank Reid

Photo Sales
