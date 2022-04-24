Loading...
Watching the match at the Stadium of Light

The interesting photos of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, Juan Sartori and Sunderland fans as Black Cats beat Cambridge United

Sunderland defeated Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light on Saturday.

By James Copley
Sunday, 24th April 2022, 12:21 pm

The Black Cats took an early lead when Ross Stewart was brought down by U’s defender Lloyd Jones, who was subsequently sent off.

Stewart then converted from the penalty spot before Elliot Embleton doubled the hosts’ advantage with a free-kick.

Cambridge pulled a goal back through Paul Digby, before Stewart added his second, while Nathan Broadhead and Danny Batth also got on the scoresheet.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori were at the Stadium of Light for the clash – here, we take a look at the best photos of throughout the afternoon:

1. Supporting the lads

Sunderland fans in action on Wearside

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Taking in the scenes

Sunderland are chasing a play-off spot

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland are up to fourth in League One after the win

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Shareholders at the SoL

Juan Sartori was pictured with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus

Photo: Frank Reid

