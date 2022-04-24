The Black Cats took an early lead when Ross Stewart was brought down by U’s defender Lloyd Jones, who was subsequently sent off.

Stewart then converted from the penalty spot before Elliot Embleton doubled the hosts’ advantage with a free-kick.

Cambridge pulled a goal back through Paul Digby, before Stewart added his second, while Nathan Broadhead and Danny Batth also got on the scoresheet.

Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and Juan Sartori were at the Stadium of Light for the clash – here, we take a look at the best photos of throughout the afternoon:

1. Supporting the lads Sunderland fans in action on Wearside Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Taking in the scenes Sunderland are chasing a play-off spot Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Sunderland fans Sunderland are up to fourth in League One after the win Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Shareholders at the SoL Juan Sartori was pictured with Kyril Louis-Dreyfus Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales