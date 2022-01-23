Sartori has continued to serve in his post on the board at Sunderland and continues to hold a minority shareholding in the club.

The Uruguayan initially stepped down as a director in the aftermath of Kyril Louis-Dreyfus buying a majority shareholding earlier this year, but returned when the new board was appointed.

The current shareholding structure has never been disclosed, though Sartori owned 20% of the club's then-parent company before the takeover.

Sartori has visited the Stadium of Light on a semi-regular basis this season, and has reportedly been looking at the prospect of establishing a network of clubs.

Here, we a take a look at the best photos of Juan Sartori at the Stadium of Light for the game against Portsmouth amongst fans:

1. Fans at the match Sunderland fans chat before the game at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Ha'way the lasses! Two young Sunderland fans watch on at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Juan Sartori at the SoL Another picture of Juan Sartori at the Stadium of Light. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Nice hat! Sunderland fans pictured at the Stadium of Light for the game against Portsmouth. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales