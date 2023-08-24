There has been a fair amount of talk regarding a lack of experience in Sunderland’s squad which could be exacerbated by the potential departures of experienced professionals Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch , with the trio entering the final year of their respective deals.

With that in mind, we took a look at each member of Mowbray’s first-team squad and how many appearances they have made so far in the Championship during their careers.