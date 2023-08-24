News you can trust since 1873
The interesting number of Championship appearances each Sunderland player has made - photo gallery

There has been a lot of talk about experience in Sunderland’s squad during the transfer window – but how accomplished are Tony Mowbray’s squad in the Championship.
By James Copley
Published 24th Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

There has been a fair amount of talk regarding a lack of experience in Sunderland’s squad which could be exacerbated by the potential departures of experienced professionals Danny Batth, Alex Pritchard and Lynden Gooch, with the trio entering the final year of their respective deals.

With that in mind, we took a look at each member of Mowbray’s first-team squad and how many appearances they have made so far in the Championship during their careers.

Danny Batth has made 300 appearances in the Championship throughout his career as we head into the 2023-24 season.

1. Danny Batth

Danny Batth has made 300 appearances in the Championship throughout his career as we head into the 2023-24 season. Photo: Naomi Baker

Corry Evans has made 269 appearances in the Championship throughout his career as we head into the 2023-24 season

2. Corry Evans

Corry Evans has made 269 appearances in the Championship throughout his career as we head into the 2023-24 season Photo: Tony Marshall

Alex Pritchard has made 167 appearances in the Championship throughout his career as we head into the 2023-24 season

3. Alex Pritchard

Alex Pritchard has made 167 appearances in the Championship throughout his career as we head into the 2023-24 season Photo: Frank Reid

Bradley Dack has made 115 appearances in the Championship throughout his career as we head into the 2023-24 season

4. Bradley Dack

Bradley Dack has made 115 appearances in the Championship throughout his career as we head into the 2023-24 season Photo: FRANK REID

