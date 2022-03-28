After the despair of back-to-back relegations, Sunderland have seen their value decrease both on the field and off it in recent years.
But you can now take charge at the Stadium of Light to see if you can guide the Black Cats back up the leagues on the new Football Manager 2022 game.
And here at Sunderland Echo we’ve taken an in-depth look at the Black Cats' squad in the new game and the value of the players you will have at your disposal.
