After the despair of back-to-back relegations Sunderland have seen their value decrease both on the field and off it in recent years.

But you can now take charge at the Stadium of Light to see if you can guide the Black Cats back up the leagues on the new Football Manager 2022 game.

While Lee Johnson prepares his side to face Queens Park Rangers in the Carabao Cup before a crucial trip to Rotherham United in the League One promotion race, fans can take to the popular gaming franchise to try their luck in the dugout.

And here at Sunderland Echo we’ve taken an in-depth look at the Black Cats' squad in the new game and the value of the players you will have at your disposal.

1. Lee Burge - £24k - £40k Sunderland goalkeeper Lee Burge is valued between 24-40k on the new Football Manager Beta game. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Tom Flanagan - £26k - £45k Tom Flanagan has been with the Black Cats for three seasons now and the defender is valued at 26k - 45k in the new game. Photo by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

3. Nathan Broadhead - £4.5k - £45k Sunderland fans got a glimpse of Broadhead's talents in the win over Cheltenham Town and the Everton loanee is valued up to £45k in the new Football Manager game. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: FRANK REID 2021 Photo Sales

4. Will Grigg - £14k - £45k The third member of the Sunderland squad valued at £45k is striker Will Grigg which is some way off the £4m price tag which brought him to Wearside in 2019. Picture by FRANK REID Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales