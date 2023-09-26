Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland are recruiting for a new head of analysis and data insights after the departure of influential backroom staff member James Young.

Young, recruited from Deloitte after the takeover of the club by Kyril Louis-Dreyfus, has played a central role in the rapid growth of the club's use of data and analysis behind the scenes at the Academy of Light.

Young has been recruited by Gemini Sports Analytics, as per a report from Training Ground Guru.

Sunderland are advertising for Young's replacement, and have outlined how central the role is to their way of working.

Primarily a football role, the head of analysis and data insights will oversee the use of data to ensure alignment across the club's playing teams, and also directly support both the playing and coaching staff in development.

The role's operational responsibilities are listed as follows: Develop world leading pre and post-match analytical services relevant to each team and aligned to our coaching programme. Development of post-game and mesocycle insights. Capture of data and creation of data management infrastructure. Aggregate data from across the football domains to create innovative solutions. Design and lead creation of a bespoke in-house SAFC models to measure playing identity. Design, develop and implement all data/ technological services in support of the football operations. Track, evaluate and inform key decision makers on player development and/or performance. Support Player Recruitment through the use of bespoke and off the shelf packages to enhance efficiency and performance. Undertake a leadership position with the IDP process. Oversee the tracking of individuals and teams in line with the Club’s playing philosophy. Act as the point of contact for loan players for domain specific content.

The role also comes with significant leadership responsibilities, including working with sporting director Kristjaan Speakman 'to create a football analysis, data and technology roadmap.'

Sunderland are also currently in the process of recruiting of a new U18s boss after Adam Asghar moved to Southampton, where has stepped up to lead the club's U21 side.