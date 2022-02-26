Leam Richardson’s side have taken 10 points from their last four games and are second in the table.

To find out more we caught up with Chris Marsh from The Pie at Night Podcast to get the inside track:

What's the mood like at Wigan heading into this game?

Max Power playing for Wigan Athletic.

CM: “I’d say we’re confident based on our respective league positions and form, but it’ll be interesting to see how it plays out. A big away following, and the same in the home ends should make for a great atmosphere.

“A few weeks back it looked like this match might have had more significance to it but with Sunderland’s drop off in form and results, our cushion of points and games in hand mean it’s probably more of a must win for them than us.

“That said, if we have ambitions of catching Rotherham and trying to win the league, we can’t be dropping points.”

What system are they likely to play?

CM: “We tend to play a 4-2-3-1, and will hopefully try to get at Sunderland from the start.

"There’s been a few times this season where they seem to have capitulated, especially away from home. An early goal should pile the pressure on.”

Who are their key players?

CM: “Will Keane is the glue that sticks everything together going forward.

"Callum Lang has scored some very big goals at important times in games and in central midfield Tom Naylor has been very impressive in providing some stability and solidarity in front of the back four.”

Wigan signed Max Power from Sunderland, how has he fared?

CM: “Max’s versatility has seen him play mostly at right-back, where he can get forward and deliver crosses for the likes of Charlie Wyke, Keane, Lang, and Stephen Humphrys to attack, or in midfield where he has the licence to roam and pull the strings.

“Keane has been the biggest winner in terms of Power’s crosses and set-pieces from the right-hand side, laying on assists for the striker who has scored quite a few headers as a result.”

What's your predicted line-up?

Amos; Massey, Whatmough, Tilt, Darikwa; Power, Naylor; Lang, Keane, McClean; Magennis

