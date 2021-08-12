Sunderland have signed Dennis Cirkin on a three-year deal

The highly-rated 19-year-old left-back has joined up with Lee Johnson’s squad after signing a three-year contract from Tottenham for an undisclosed fee.

But what do we know about the situation regarding Cirkin’s signing from the Spurs end?

Here, we caught up with John Wenham of Spurs fansite Lilywhite Rose to give us the inside track:

Can you explain the reaction behind Tottenham fans' reaction to Dennis Cirkin’s departure? You seem to really rate him…

Dennis is a player who first came onto our radar in early 2018 playing in a showcase match for U16s players against Ipswich Town at Portman Road.

Dennis was awarded the MOTM award and looked like a hugely promising player. Since then he has made rapid progress in the academy and lots of Spurs fans would have liked to have seen him given a chance especially in the Europa conference league this season.

Fans are frustrated that the player has left without making a full debut.

Is this a move the player may have pushed for given Tottenham’s strong first-team squad?

Dennis only has to look at the left-backs already in the first team squad currently blocking his pathway.

Sergio Reguilon is a full Spain international who joined for £30m from Real Madrid.

Ben Davies, who has 64 caps for Wales, and Ryan Sessegnon who has returned from a loan in the Bundesliga, will both want to challenge for a spot at left-back or left wing-back.

Sessegnon also cost Spurs around £30m.

Having watched him a few times for Tottenham’s youth teams, what type of player are Sunderland getting in Dennis Cirkin?

I have watched Dennis in the U18s, U23s and the UEFA Youth Champions League and Sunderland have signed a modern full-back.

He has a great reading of the game, is aggressive in the tackle, is very energetic, and has the ability to deliver excellent crosses with his left foot.

He also possesses strength at tackling and the ability to read danger before it happens.

Is the player ready to start for Sunderland in League One and will it take long for him to adapt to first-team football?

I expect Dennis to immediately knuckle down and be available for selection and hopefully follow in the footsteps of some of the outstanding left-backs you have had at the Stadium of Light: Julio Arca, Danny Rose, Patrick Van Aanholt.

How does he compare to some of the first-team defenders you’ve had at Tottenham in the past?

I would say he is stylistically very similar to Ben Davies.

I appreciate Davies is a bit no-frills but he has 64 caps for Wales and 219 Premier League appearances.

I don't think it will be long before Cirkin is back in the Premier League.

What is your understanding of the deal in terms of the rumoured buy-back clause from the Tottenham end?

From sources close to the payer, I am told that Spurs have a buyback option of £6m which is valid until 30 June 2024.

Should Spurs not take up this buyback option and the player move elsewhere they would be entitled to a percentage of profit on any subsequent sale.

Dennis would have to agree to return to Spurs, however, under any potential buy-back.

