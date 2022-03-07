Stephen Crainey’s side haven’t won for nine matches and are just two points above the League One relegation zone.

We caught up with Tom Sandells from our sister title The Blackpool Gazette to get the inside track:

What’s Fleetwood’s form like coming into the match?

Fleetwood players celebrate after scoring against MK Dons.

TS: “Fleetwood's form isn't the best, but of course that is why they're down near the bottom of the league.

"They have lost three of their last four and surrendered a three goal lead in their other. Prior to that, they had drawn four in a row and were just struggling to get wins over the line.

"Having previously been able to rely somewhat on keeping it tight at the back, that's less of the case at the moment.”

Who are their key players?

TS: “One key player in particular who always finds a way to stand out is Paddy Lane. He's been excellent this season, despite it being his first season at this level having been signed from non-league.

"He has eight assists in League One so far and has been adding goals to his game of late too, and they're generally stunners. He's a real talent.”

What formation are they likely to play?

TS: “They've mixed up their formations recently and it can depend on the fitness of the squad or the opposition. Expect either a 3-5-2 or a 4-3-3 of sorts.

"Fleetwood have been ravaged by injury this season and it's never a surprise to see someone new ruled out unfortunately.”

How big of a loss has Jay Matete been since his move to SAFC?

TS: “He's a big loss in terms of his potential and that he is a first team player, but there has not exactly been a Jay Matete sized hole left at Highbury.

"They have been able to function just fine without him and others have come in. There is no denying his quality however.”

Can you have a go at a predicted line-up?

TS: “Cairns, Johnson, Clarke, Jules, Andrew, Camps, Johnston, Lane, Morris, Harrison, Pilkington.”

