The inside track on Denver Hume's Portsmouth switch - and why it suited all parties

Phil Parkinson's Sunderland tenure had got off to an utterly wretched start but at the turn of 2020, he was beginning to make some inroads.

A few tactical tweaks had been key.

Lynden Gooch and Charlie Wyke returned to fitness to add some energy and physicality to the forward line, which was key to the manager's approach.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Denver Hume has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Portsmouth

Perhaps most significant, however, was that in the wing-back positions two generally defensive players had been replaced by more dynamic options.

Luke O'Nien on the right, and Hume on the left.

The 3-4-3 system protected some of Hume's defensive weaknesses, and perfectly showcased his ability to carry the ball from deep. It was quickly becoming a key weapon against deep-lying defences, both in the ability to deliver crosses on the overlap and the ability to win fouls on the underlap.

In the traditional post-match debriefs, it was Hume's name regularly being referenced by opposition coaching staff as a player to watch.

That would have come as no surprise to Parkinson's predecessor Jack Ross, who had almost immediately marked Hume out as a breakthrough candidate following his arrival on Wearside not just for his dynamism but for his exemplary attitude.

Only injury prevented him from playing a more significant role in the 2018/19 season, and in truth that has become a consistent theme and one of the key reasons why all parties have ended up with the belief that a fresh start is required.

Hume picked up an injury just 32 minutes into Lee Johnson's first game in charge, returning to play only a minimal role in the season run-in.

What followed was a protracted summer stand-off that was eventually resolved but clearly sowed the seeds for a January exit that accelerated rapidly over the past week.

Hume's season had ended with a hamstring injury in the first leg of the play-off semi final against Lincoln City, and it was one of sufficient severity to make any involvement in the pre-season campaign highly unlikely.

As such, the 23-year-old and his representatives appeared to come to the conclusion that there was no need to rush into a decision.

Sunderland were relatively comfortable with that, Sporting Director Kristjaan Speakman telling The Echo in early August that he entirely understood the desire to weigh up all options on the table.

Though the protracted nature of the talks was clearly far from ideal, the injury meant that Sunderland were always needing to recruit in that position anyway and so the time pressure was nowhere near as significant as it otherwise would have been.

Hume was being allowed to use the Academy of Light facilities to aid his recovery, a clear sign that relations had remained cordial.

The issue for Hume and his team was that like Sunderland, interested clubs were also mindful that he would not be fit to start the season.

Given that signing him would at that stage require significant training compensation (Hume has been with Sunderland's academy for well over a decade) and with budgets tight in the aftermath of COVID-19, the options that might otherwise have been there for Hume were dwindling.

It's understood that Portsmouth and Danny Cowley were one of the many interested parties tracking the situation, but felt that the compensation fee was at that stage too much of a risk.

Sunderland were the best offer, and when Hume put pen to paper a line was drawn under the saga.

Though Dennis Cirkin and Niall Huggins both made significant early impressions, a stress fracture to the back for the latter meant that once Hume was back up to speed, the prospects of getting back into the fold looked promising.

There again, though, injury curtailed progress and any momentum building seemed to be lost.

When news of Portsmouth's interest first emerged, Johnson was coy but made clear that there had been frustrations behind the scenes at limited game time in the weeks previous.

By now a deal was advanced and it looked the right way forward for all involved.

Dennis Cirkin had returned from injury with significant success, underlining the immense promise he had shown in the opening stages of his Sunderland career.

Though still some way from recovering, Johnson has also regularly referenced just how bright a future he feels Huggins has on Wearside.

Hume's long-term prospects were increasingly looking as much at threat as his short term, and it was clearly and understandably affecting relationships behind the scenes.

Though there had been some hope that the new contract would lead to a fresh start, a lack of progress on the pitch made that challenging and it is quite clearly one of the key reasons why the departure has been largely accepted by the Sunderland support in a way it would not have been two January window's ago.

The bottom line is that Hume has been unfortunate with injury, and that has hampered his development.

At Portsmouth, Cowley has recently switched to a 3-5-2 system but a lack of a natural left wing-back has been a major issue. Lee Brown is a consistent left back but one whose strengths are very much his defensive attributes, while Reeco Hackett-Fairchild is a lively winger being asked to drop in and curb some of his attacking instincts.

Hume is moving to a club where there is a defined role already set out for him and where he will get the consistent exposure he needs to build on his strengths and iron out some of the flaws in his game.

A £200,000 fee represents decent business for Sunderland given he is no longer first-choice left back, and a significant sell-on clause means there is protection should he deliver on that undoubted promise and catch the eye of Championship clubs again.

It is a disappointing end but crucially, one that gives all parties the prospect of a satisfactory next chapter.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.