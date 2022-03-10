The Alex sit bottom of the League One table ahead of the match and are eight points adrift of safety with ten games to go.

Sunderland won 4-0 when the sides met at The Mornflake Stadium back in October, courtesy of a Terell Thomas own goal, Ross Stewart brace and Leon Dajaku strike.

David Artell’s side have also lost nine of their last ten fixtures dating all the way back to the middle of January.

Crewe's boss David Artell.

To find out more we caught up with Stuart Price from The Railwaymen Podcast to get the inside track on Sunderland’s next opponents:

It's obviously been a tough season but how have Crewe played in recent weeks?

SP: “About the same as the rest of the season to be honest.

"I think one of the most frustrating things about this season has been we've never had any spell where it’s looked like we might put a run together.

"We're now in March and we haven't had back-to-back league wins this season.”

What system are they likely to play?

SP: “There's been a couple of systems that have mostly been using this year, 4-3-3 and 5-3-2.

"It's all depending on who has been available, and sometimes even squeezing players into positions that they shouldn't be playing in.”

Who are the side’s key players?

SP: “There's a few who are going to end the season with more credit than others, but it's only a few.

"Tommy Lowery is approaching the end of his Crewe career now, he'll be going to a club with more supporters and a bigger wallet in the summer - maybe Championship, maybe League One.

"The two young lads who have come through at the back Zak Williams and Connor O'Riordan have both broken through and looked excellent for their age.

"Up front Chris Long has been a willing runner and survived on scraps when he's been fit.”

How has former SAFC player Mikel Mandron fared this season?

SP: “It's been a weird second season for Mika. He has hardly played up front at all.

“He has found himself at wing-back at times this season, which is not his natural position.

"He won't feature on Saturday, as he's out with a long term injury, so, with his contract up in the summer, it's possible he won't play for The Alex again.”

What's the feeling like among supporters ahead of this game?

SP: “Dire. The fan base is agreed on one thing, this season has been shocking. I've been watching since the 90s and I'd say this is probably the worst season I've seen.

"The fans are split about the manager, however, and he recently made an appearance on the podcast, which seems to have altered a few opinions.”

What’s your predicted line-up?

SP: “Richards; Johnson, Offord, O'Riordan; Lundstram, Griffiths, Harperm, Lowery, Agyei; Porter, Long”

