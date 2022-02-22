The Brewers beat Sunderland 1-0 back in August and have become something of a bogey team for the Black Cats in recent seasons.

Following a 3-0 defeat at Ipswich on Saturday, Burton sit 12th in the League One table with 13 games left to play.

To find out more, we caught up with Brewers reporter Colston Crawford from the Burton Mail to get the inside track on Sunderland’s next opponents.

Burton Albion boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink.

We saw Burton beat Sunderland earlier this season, how have they fared since?

CC: “When Burton beat Sunderland in the third game of the season, it continued a 100 per cent start to the season which briefly sent expectation levels through the roof.

"Two own goals in a 3-0 defeat to Cambridge United next time out tempered that and Burton have settled to be the mid-table side most expected them to be this season, which is useful compared to the battle to stay up that they endured last season.”

What system are they likely to play?

CC: “Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink has settled on playing three at the back (he had not started to do so for the earlier game against Sunderland).

"Sometimes that is 3-5-2 but more usually 3-4-1-2. Either way, he also wants to play with two strikers. They will aim to press and force errors in the final third.”

Who are their key players?

CC: “Joe Powell has finally been getting an extended run in the side as the one playing off the strikers and, on his day, can be hugely influential, especially with his consistent set-piece delivery.

"Captain John Brayford's continued competence at the heart of the back three is important too.

"Then there is new signing Oumar Niasse. Anything could happen with him.”

Burton signed former SAFC player William Kokolo last month, how has he fared?

CC: “William has impressed and scored his first goal against Cambridge United, showing great technique to keep his shot low through a crowd of players.

"He can be hustled out of possession but is being played at wing-back and there looks to be a lot of potential.”

What's the aim for the rest of the season?

CC: “It looks too late for an unlikely run at the play-offs but realistically this season was always about molding a largely new squad that is younger on average than any Burton have fielded in the last decade.

"The aim is to complete a solid finish that can be built on next time.”

Can you have a go at a predicted line-up?

CC: “Second guessing a manager who has made between two and six changes for every match so far in 2022 is near impossible.

"Something close to the line-up for last Tuesday's 2-1 win against Bolton, perhaps, so: Garratt; Hughes, Brayford, Shaughnessy; Hamer, Mancienne, Gilligan, Kokolo; Powell; Ahadme, Saydee (but either Louis Moult or Niasse could come in up front).”

