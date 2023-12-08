Mike Dodds looks highly likely to be in charge for Sunderland's clash with West Brom on Saturday

Though there remains a possibility that Sunderland may have a new head coach in time to face West Brom on Saturday lunchtime, it now seems almost certain that Mike Dodds will be taking charge for what is a crucial fixture.

Leeds United's visit is a little further into the distance but at this stage there is every possibility that Dodds will be in charge for that game, too.

While Dodds has done the job once before following Lee Johnson's dismissal, Sunderland believe the highly-rated first-team coach has grown significantly since that period, having had key roles in the coaching set up under both Alex Neil and Tony Mowbray. Particularly under Mowbray, who has was keen to promote and develop the young coaches in his set up, Dodds was given a significant role in everything from training to game preparation and tactical decisions. It should, in theory at least, have made for a relatively seamless transition behind the scenes this week.

With West Brom fifth in the table and in exceptional form despite their last-minute defeat to Leicester City last week, it is a daunting task for the Black Cats who are without a win in three. Dodds is also facing a significant dilemma, particularly in wake of Mowbray's final press conference as boss.

Mowbray made clear that he felt under pressure to try and play many of the young recruits from the summer transfer window, even if particularly up front he did not feel that they were ready for regular Championship football. Mowbray's decision to introduce three of his senior players to turn the tide of the Millwall game appeared to cause much consternation behind the scenes, but the head coach was robust in his defence. In his club interview shortly before the press conference, Mowbray said that he hoped the right balance between development and winning could be found.

That task now falls to Dodds.

In truth, much of his XI will select itself. Though Aji Alese and Dennis Cirkin are making progress in their recovery form injury, neither will be in contention this weekend and as such, a back four of Hume, Ballard, O'Nien and Huggins seems certain. It's further forward where the key decisions have to be made. First and foremost, does Jobe return after his rare rest last weekend? The answer is almost certainly yes, bit the question is whether it's in place of Pierre Ekwah or in place of Adil Aouchiche. Aouchiche has made a limited impact in his last two starts, but has shown real talent since arriving and there will be a desire for him to get a run in the side.

Patrick Roberts made a strong case to the return to the side in his cameo at Millwall, and the toughest decision of all is up front. Mowbray hinted after Millwall that he might like to go with one of his experienced forwards in a false nine role, but after the events of this week that would be a major call for Dodds to make. There is some hope that Nazariy Rusyn will be fit to return to the squad, and much of the focus for Dodds and the coaching staff this week will have been try and build confidence in those young forwards.