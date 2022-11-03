The great photo gallery of 2,300 buzzing Sunderland fans as Black Cats beat Huddersfield Town
Sunderland won at Huddersfield Town in the Championship on Wednesday night with approximately 2,300 away fans at the John Smith’s Stadium.
After a goalless first half in terrible weather conditions, the Black Cats came under pressure at the start of the second half. Yet it was the visitors who took the lead ten minutes after the interval when Alex Pritchard scored against his former club. Manchester United loanee Amad then added a second in stoppage time.
Here, though, we take a look at the best photo of Sunderland fans at Huddersfield Town as captured by our photographer Frank Reid:
Page 1 of 5