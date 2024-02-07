Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunderland under-18 coach Jordan Moore has insisted that the future is bright for Sunderland's academy under owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

The Black Cats were knocked out of the FA Youth Cup against Swindon Town last week, missing out on a quarter final spot. Despite this, though, the academy remains in rich health with Anthony Patterson and Dan Neil the posterboys for the pathway in place for young players.

16-year-old Chris Rigg, who played in the 2-1 loss against Swindon Town at the Stadium of Light, has also featured for the first-team several times this season alongside Tommy Watson, who has a Championship appearance to his name for the Wearsiders.

Moore, who coaches the under-18s alongside Fin Lynch, stated after the loss to Swindon Town that the academy was in great shape under the current ownership of Louis-Dreyfus when asked following the fiery clash at the Stadium of Light in front of supporters on Wearside.

"I think since they have came in, they have really emphasised the importance of youth," Moore said post-match. "We have a pathway for players and we want to progress them through. We look at each individual holistically in terms of what they need and what we can provide. So it is pleasing that we know that the work we are trying to put in with the boys is beneficial for them.

"I think you have to look, as I said before, holistically to make sure that the challenge for each player is right. Just because he (Chris Rigg) is back with the under-18s, it still has to be a big challenge for him. Chris normally trains around the first-team so there is a little bit of added pressure when he comes back to his own group.

