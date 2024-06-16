The full 29-man Sunderland squad for 2024/25 as things stand as new boss search goes on

Jamie Kemble
By Jamie Kemble
Published 16th Jun 2024, 18:00 BST

A look at the full Sunderland senior squad as things stand as the search for a new boss continues.

We may not know the identity of the next Sunderland manager, but we do already know what squad will be available to the new boss to kick off pre-season. The Black Cats have already confirmed their retained list for this year, with the likes of Corry Evans and Bradley Dack moving on to pastures new.

Meanwhile, a number of loan players will return to the club after spending time elsewhere. With that in mind, we have rounded up the full Sunderland squad that will be in place for the start of pre-season as things stand, with as many as 29 senior players set to report for pre-season testing pending any incoming or outgoing deals before then. Take a look below.

1. Anthony Patterson

2. Niall Huggins

3. Dennis Cirkin

4. Daniel Ballard

