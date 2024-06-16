We may not know the identity of the next Sunderland manager, but we do already know what squad will be available to the new boss to kick off pre-season. The Black Cats have already confirmed their retained list for this year, with the likes of Corry Evans and Bradley Dack moving on to pastures new.
Meanwhile, a number of loan players will return to the club after spending time elsewhere. With that in mind, we have rounded up the full Sunderland squad that will be in place for the start of pre-season as things stand, with as many as 29 senior players set to report for pre-season testing pending any incoming or outgoing deals before then. Take a look below.
