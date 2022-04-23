The four-word pre-match message and inspiring video Sunderland fans will love

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With just three games of the season to go, Sunderland host Cambridge United knowing they can ill-afford to slip up if they want to finish in a playoff spot.

Ahead of what could be a season defining afternoon, Sunderland have posted a video on social media, with the caption: ‘Let’s do it, together.’

In the video, various players highlight the great atmosphere inside the Stadium of Light, one that will hopefully be replicated today.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Watch the full video HERE