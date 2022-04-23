The four-word pre-match message and inspiring video Sunderland fans will love

With just three games of the season to go, Sunderland host Cambridge United knowing they can ill-afford to slip up if they want to finish in a playoff spot.
Ahead of what could be a season defining afternoon, Sunderland have posted a video on social media, with the caption: ‘Let’s do it, together.’
In the video, various players highlight the great atmosphere inside the Stadium of Light, one that will hopefully be replicated today.
Most Popular
-
1
Ex-Everton and Sunderland defender reveals his Stadium of Light regret and love for SAFC
-
2
Sunderland v Cambridge United predicted XI: Alex Neil to make TWO changes as Cats battle for play-off spot
-
3
League One news: Rival boss issues sack warning after investigation launched
-
4
'Data experts’ deliver promotion verdicts on Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Oxford United and Plymouth Argyle ahead of penultimate weekend of League One action
-
5
Alex Neil gives interesting response to questions on his plans for Sunderland this summer