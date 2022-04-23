Loading...

The four-word pre-match message and inspiring video Sunderland fans will love

It could be a pivotal day in the race for the League One playoffs.

By Joe Buck
Saturday, 23rd April 2022, 12:11 pm

With just three games of the season to go, Sunderland host Cambridge United knowing they can ill-afford to slip up if they want to finish in a playoff spot.

Ahead of what could be a season defining afternoon, Sunderland have posted a video on social media, with the caption: ‘Let’s do it, together.’

In the video, various players highlight the great atmosphere inside the Stadium of Light, one that will hopefully be replicated today.

Watch the full video HERE

Sunderland host Cambridge United at the Stadium of Light today (Picture by FRANK REID)
SunderlandLeague OneStadium of Light