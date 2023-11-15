Sunderland have a handful of players still at risk of a suspension when the Championship returns

Tony Mowbray's plans for Sunderland's clash with Birmingham City were thrown into disarray when both Dan Ballard and Luke O'Nien were shown yellow cards in the frustrating 0-0 draw with Swansea City.

That left both facing a one-game suspension and thankfully for Mowbray and Sunderland, both Jenson Seelt and Nectar Triantis were able to come through their full Championship debuts and play a part in 3-1 win over Wayne Rooney's side.

Both O'Nien and Ballard will be available for selection again after the international break, and will almost certainly reclaim their place in the side at Plymouth Argyle. Mowbray will nevertheless be keen to avoid any repeat scenarios, and he has a handful of players who will have to tread carefully in the games ahead.

The FA rules stipulate that any player who picks up five bookings up to and including the 19th game of the league campaign will be forced to serve a one-game suspension, which in Sunderland's case takes them up to full time in the trip to Millwall on December 2nd.

While they have no players currently on four yellow cards, they have four on three. Defender Trai Hume is the most obvious player of concern, given his regular starting role and his defensive responsibilities.

Abdoullah Ba and Alex Pritchard are also on three yellow cards, and would expect a relatively significant level of game time over the next three fixtures even if it is from the substitute bench.

Dennis Cirkin also currently sits on three yellow cards, though his involvement in the next three fixtures before the cut-off point is in obvious doubt after missing the win over Birmingham with a hamstring injury.

Jack Clarke, Mason Burstow, Pierre Ekwah and Patrick Roberts all currently sit on two yellow cards and so will be suspended if they pick up yellow cards in each of the next three fixtures - though this seems extremely unlikely.