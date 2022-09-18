The hosts took the lead in the 34th minute when striker Keinan Davis was presented with a tap-in after Hassane Kamara’s low cross.

Defender Aji Alese then drew Tony Mowbray’s side level on the stroke of half-time after his effort sneaked over the line.

Watford started strongly in the second half and retook the lead when Luke O’Nien headed the ball into his own net, yet Black Cats substitute Jewison Bennette scored a dramatic equaliser three minutes from time.

Here, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the match from our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans in action against Watford at Vicarage Road. Photo: Frank Reid

