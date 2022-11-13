The fantastic photos of passionate and crazy Sunderland fans at Birmingham City - gallery
Sunderland hung on to claim a 2-1 win at Birmingham with our cameras in attendance at St Andrew’s on Friday night.
The Black Cats took a first-half lead when Amad set up Ellis Simms to score in the 25th minute. Birmingham saw more of the ball but fell further behind when Amad scored an excellent second for the Black Cats, converting in front of the travelling fans.
Substitute Lukas Jutkiewicz then pulled a goal back for Birmingham 12 minutes from time but Sunderland were able to hold on. Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of fans throughout the win courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:
Page 1 of 8