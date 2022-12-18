Sunderland played out a dramatic 1-1 draw with Hull City in the Championship on Saturday with our cameras in attendance.

After a goalless first half, Sunderland were reduced to 10 men when Elliot Embleton was sent off for a high boot, and subsequently stretchered off after injuring himself in the process.

The visitors then took the lead when substitute Ross Stewart came off the bench to score on his first appearance for over three months.

Yet the visitors were pegged back when another substitute Ozan Tufan drew Hull level eight minutes from time.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans Sunderland fans at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Tony Mowbray's men drew 1-1 with Hull City in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

2. Sunderland fans Sunderland fans at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Tony Mowbray's men drew 1-1 with Hull City in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

3. Sunderland fans Sunderland fans at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Tony Mowbray's men drew 1-1 with Hull City in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales

4. Sunderland fans Sunderland fans at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Tony Mowbray's men drew 1-1 with Hull City in the Championship. Photo: Frank Reid Photo Sales