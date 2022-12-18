News you can trust since 1873
The fantastic photos of loyal Sunderland fans away at Hull City in Championship - gallery

Sunderland played out a dramatic 1-1 draw with Hull City in the Championship on Saturday with our cameras in attendance.

By James Copley
4 minutes ago

After a goalless first half, Sunderland were reduced to 10 men when Elliot Embleton was sent off for a high boot, and subsequently stretchered off after injuring himself in the process.

The visitors then took the lead when substitute Ross Stewart came off the bench to score on his first appearance for over three months.

Yet the visitors were pegged back when another substitute Ozan Tufan drew Hull level eight minutes from time.

Here, though, we take a look at the best photos of Sunderland fans throughout the day courtesy of our photographer Frank Reid:

1. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Tony Mowbray's men drew 1-1 with Hull City in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

2. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Tony Mowbray's men drew 1-1 with Hull City in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

3. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Tony Mowbray's men drew 1-1 with Hull City in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

4. Sunderland fans

Sunderland fans at the KCOM Stadium on Saturday afternoon as Tony Mowbray's men drew 1-1 with Hull City in the Championship.

Photo: Frank Reid

