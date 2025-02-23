Two Hull City fans were photographed paying tribute to Sunderland fan Bradley Lowery ahead of Saturday’s game

Two Hull City fans were photographed wearing t-shirts paying tribute to Bradley Lowery ahead of the game against Sunderland on Saturday.

The teams squared off at the Stadium of Light in the Championship on Saturday afternoon with the Tigers running out 1-0 winners on the day thanks to an Anthony Patterson own goal. Ahead of the game, however, two Hull City fans were snapped paying their respects to Lowery.

Two Hull City gans were photographed with Tigers shirts on before the game with messages on the back section. One read: “Totally respect. RIP Bradley Lowery,” while the other said: “RIP Bradley Lowery. Always be remembered.”

Sunderland fan Lowery was six years old when he passed away on July 7, 2017, following a battle with neuroblastoma cancer. The football-mad youngster of Blackhall inspired legions of fundraisers with his never-ending positivity and kindness towards other children, even while fighting his illness, and struck up a friendship with Jermain Defoe. Communities across the North East and beyond united to donate and help Bradley get pioneering treatment in America. When he died, the money then became the funding base for a charity established in his name.

Reacting to a picture of the two shirts on social media, one Sunderland fan said: “Always a good bunch, the Hull lads tbf.” Another added: “Thank you lads for your Gesture.” A third Black Cats fan remarked: “I liked their support, got behind their team, well done.”

