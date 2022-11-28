4. CB - AJI ALESE

Mowbray has a real dilemma in this position as Luke O’Nien has been one of his most dependable performers since arriving. That may just encourage him to keep him in the side with Alese having just 45 minutes of football under his belt from Friday’s friendly. Yet the defender was so good in the games before his injury that the temptation will be to play him somewhere on the left side of defence. It won’t be long before he’s back in the side if he is back at that level.

Photo: Frank Reid