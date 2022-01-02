The 24-year-old has been loaned out to several clubs, including Celtic, Norwich and Middlesbrough, during his time at City after being bought for a fee rumoured to be £12million.

Following a loan spell at Derby last season, Roberts joined French club Troyes in the summer but is reportedly ready to cancel his contract with just one Ligue 1 appearance to his name.

According to Football Insider, Sunderland have agreed to sign the attacker on loan until the end of the season.

Sign up to our Sunderland AFC newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Roberts.

The report also claims Roberts was at the Stadium of Light to watch Thursday’s 5-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday.

But what have Sunderland fans made of the link on social media? Here, we take a look:

Leigh Barker: “That'll be the end of Aiden McGeady. ”

Alan Crompton: “This fella has played 13 minutes this season, so even if he signed today I would think he wouldn’t even be up to speed until February. Nee idea when McGeady is back, but cannot see anyone being dropped for him now.”

Andrew Hall: “Strength in depth is what we need, especially with Broadhead out now. Gooch isn’t always on his ‘A’ game so having competition is perfect.”

Marc Pennock: “Personally, I would send broadhead back, won't be fit again for months so pointless being here

Anthony Ritson: “Personally I think we need someone to go upfront we are doing well at the minute but we need to keep it up in case we need a change.”

Neil Swainston: “He will add some depth to the squad.”

John Morgan: “If he finds his form from his stint at Celtic it's a no brainer, the guy is class but since he left Celtic his form has dipped massively, I think he is a confidence player so if the lads can rally behind him and give the support he needs he will do the business. on his day he is far better than Jordan Jones who did well for us.”

Kenny Anderson: “Who'd you drop to play him though?”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Sunderland AFC coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription to our new sports-only package here.