The emotional messages from Sunderland players to fans after play-off heartache

Sunderland's players have been thanking supporters after a superb campaign came to a disappointing end at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

Mowbray's injury-hit squad were beaten by Luton Town as their remarkable unbeaten run finally came to an end.

It was a campaign that exceeded all pre-season expectations and the players have signaled their determination to bounce back from this week's setback.

Lynden Gooch, who captained the side in the absence of Corry Evans and Danny Batth, wrote: "A bitter end to a brilliant season. "We’ve came a long way in the past year and nothing gives me more pride, than seeing the club in the shape that it is in now.

"Thank you for all the support this season, let’s give it a right go again next year! Ha’way the Lads."

Aji Alese, who made his return from injury in the closing stages of the second leg at Luton, wrote: "Last nights result stings.

"Knowing just how hard everyone has fought over the course of the season and how incredible our support has been each and every game, makes it especially gutting. Thank you for all your support, see you next season!"

Patrick Roberts wrote: "It hasn’t sunk in yet. A tough one to take. However, it's been a great season overall and we’ve battled throughout. Thank you for all your support."

Loanees Amad and Edouard Michut had already posted messages for supporters this week ahead of their returns to Manchester United and PSG this summer.

Amad wrote: "Hi guys, i know you are sad, we all are.

"A group of young guys who fought until the last minute, I can only be proud to have been part of this team. no regrets just proud of what each of us has become over the course of the season. thank you for the love. HAWAY THE LADS."

Edouard Michut and also sent his thanks to fans and appeared to raise doubts over his long-term future, with Sunderland holding an option-to-buy clause this summer: "Hi Sunderland fans, thanks for all the great times and great hospitality.