The Echo's understanding of Ellis Simms and Nathan Broadhead transfer situations - The Roar Podcast!

The season is just days away and we’re back with another episode of The Roar Podcast.

By James Copley
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 2:12 pm

Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson return with another edition ahead of the Championship opener against Coventry City.

Here, our writers take you through our understanding of the Ellis Simms and Nathan Broadhead transfer situations plus what happened with Troy Parrott, with the striker choosing Preston North End over Sunderland.

The trio also provide a full preview of Sunderland's clash against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Sunday in the first Championship game since 2018.

The Roar Podcast - Brought to you by the Sunderland Echo

