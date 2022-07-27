Phil Smith, James Copley and Joe Nicholson return with another edition ahead of the Championship opener against Coventry City.
Here, our writers take you through our understanding of the Ellis Simms and Nathan Broadhead transfer situations plus what happened with Troy Parrott, with the striker choosing Preston North End over Sunderland.
The trio also provide a full preview of Sunderland's clash against Coventry City at the Stadium of Light on Sunday in the first Championship game since 2018.
Just search ‘The Roar – Sunderland Echo’ wherever you listen to your podcasts or follow one of the links below.
If video is your thing, you can also watch out podcast on Dailymotion at the top of this article. Please like subscribe and share if you enjoy!