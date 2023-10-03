Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Eliezer Mayenda is on course to make his Sunderland debut after the upcoming international break and Tony Mowbray believes the exciting forward is going to 'catch a few people out' when he makes his debut.

The 18-year-old joined the club from Sochaux in the summer but suffered a hamstring injury in his first training session and has been recovering ever since.

The former Spanish youth international has now joined his new team mates in full training, giving Mowbray his first opportunity to watch the forward at close quarters.

Mowbray has been hugely excited by what he has seen, and believes he has the attributes to make a real impact.

"Eliezer looks so exciting to me in training," Mowbray said.

"I was just watching the last bit of a small-sided game in training with one of the coaches, and he is super powerful and dynamic. He's got a rocket in his left foot and I think he is going to catch a few people out when we put him on the pitch. I think the fans should be excited by how dynamic he is.

"We'll have to wait and see, and I shouldn't really be building him up when he hasn't had a chance to show it on the pitch yet but I'm just telling you what I'm watching in training: strong, quick, powerful. Hopefully he can do the damage when he's fit and available."

Mowbray says Sunderland will gradually introduce Mayenda to the first-team environment, but he is likely to feature for the U21s in the near future as he closes in on a first appearance.

"I think so [feature after the international break]," Mowbray said.

"Whether that's in an U21s game or with us because he's managed to play with the U21s game over the break, I don't quite know yet.

"What I do know is that he's nearly there, because he's training with us and joining in with the full session, which tells me that the medical department and sport science department have got that confidence.