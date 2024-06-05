The distance travelled by Sunderland fans compared to Aston Villa, Middlesbrough, Sheffield Wednesday and more

Sunderland fans followed their side to every corner of the country last season and racked up the pounds and miles showing their support.

The 2023/24 season proved to be a challenging one for Sunderland and their supporters.

The campaign got underway amid some positivity as a Tony Mowbray-led Black Cats looked to build on securing a play-off place during the previous season - but ended with interim manager Mike Dodds in charge after Mowbray departed and his successor Michael Beale made little impact during a short reign at the Stadium of Light.

Finishing in the bottom half of the table wasn’t exactly what Sunderland supporters had in mind when the season got underway in August - but they still showed their commitment and passion for the club by following their side to every corner of the country.

But how far did Sunderland fans travel and how does it compare to the other 91 club across the Premier League and EFL? We take a look with figures provided by BonusCodeBets.

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 2,857km

1. Tottenham Hotspur

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 2,857km Photo: David Rogers

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,134km

2. Notts County

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,134km Photo: Getty Images

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,173km

3. Mansfield Town

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,173km Photo: Chris Holloway

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,189km

4. Brentford

Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,189km

