The 2023/24 season proved to be a challenging one for Sunderland and their supporters.

The campaign got underway amid some positivity as a Tony Mowbray-led Black Cats looked to build on securing a play-off place during the previous season - but ended with interim manager Mike Dodds in charge after Mowbray departed and his successor Michael Beale made little impact during a short reign at the Stadium of Light.

Finishing in the bottom half of the table wasn’t exactly what Sunderland supporters had in mind when the season got underway in August - but they still showed their commitment and passion for the club by following their side to every corner of the country.

But how far did Sunderland fans travel and how does it compare to the other 91 club across the Premier League and EFL? We take a look with figures provided by BonusCodeBets.

1 . Tottenham Hotspur Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 2,857km Photo: David Rogers Photo Sales

2 . Notts County Total distance travelled during 2023/24 season: 3,134km Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales